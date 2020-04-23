Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,323% compared to the typical volume of 285 call options.

NYSE:BC traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

