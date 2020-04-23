TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.63.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$14.18. 429,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.19.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

