TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.63.
Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$14.18. 429,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.19.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
