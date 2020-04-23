TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

TSE TA traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$7.75. 528,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.75. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$609.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 254,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$2,029,066.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,029,066.36. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 61,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$489,979.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$673,162.14.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

