Trias (TRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.02620297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00215009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.