TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 354,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRS. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TriMas by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $45,969,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 13,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TriMas has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

