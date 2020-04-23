Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $28.80. 27,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. Triton International has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

