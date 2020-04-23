Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,351. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $541.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

