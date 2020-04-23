Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

