Truegame Price Reaches $0.0019 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $157,545.72 and $23,115.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02612762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00214076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

