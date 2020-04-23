Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.
In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.
