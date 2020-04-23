TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $49,168.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.04468897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00065414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

