U.S. Bancorp (USB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

4/14/2020 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $58.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/27/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/13/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/24/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

USB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 735,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

