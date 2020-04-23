UBS Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €38.00 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SOW. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.95 ($37.16).

Shares of SOW stock traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €31.40 ($36.51). 424,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a fifty-two week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.71.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

