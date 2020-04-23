UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €8.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.72 ($13.63).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

