Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays raised Unilever to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) target price (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,495 ($59.13).

Unilever stock traded down GBX 76 ($1.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,167 ($54.81). The company had a trading volume of 3,546,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,423.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49.

In other Unilever news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,275 in the last ninety days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

