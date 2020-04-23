Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 222.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 221,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

