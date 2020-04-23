Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

UNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

