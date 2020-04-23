United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

UCBI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,907. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

