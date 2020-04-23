United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,818,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

