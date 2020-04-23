Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of UNM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

