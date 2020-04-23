Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $380,169.16

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 21% against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $380,169.16 and $44,444.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00429614 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens.

Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

