Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $0.98. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 168,142 shares.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

