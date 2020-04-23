Usca Ria LLC Acquires 14,216 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 613.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,532 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.58. 127,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 182.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $172.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

