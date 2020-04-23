Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.07.

REGN traded up $7.44 on Thursday, hitting $565.52. 737,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total transaction of $1,263,580.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

