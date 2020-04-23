Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 233.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.56. The stock had a trading volume of 264,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,487. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

