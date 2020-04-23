Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,703 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 9,011,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379,804. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

