Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 177,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.