Usca Ria LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

