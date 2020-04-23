Usca Ria LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 959,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,786,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

