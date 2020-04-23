Usca Ria LLC Sells 5,739 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

CMI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.50. 52,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,981. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.