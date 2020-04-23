Usca Ria LLC Sells 85,396 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,396 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in General Mills by 45.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,277. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

