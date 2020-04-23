Usca Ria LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,613. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.