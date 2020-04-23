Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$595,109.00.

The stock has a market cap of $232,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

