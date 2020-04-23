Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Vale (NYSE:VALE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 1,385,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,581,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.22. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Vale had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 285.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vale by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

