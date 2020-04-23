Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Value Line has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

VALU stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $288.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.23. Value Line has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 38.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VALU. ValuEngine upgraded Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

