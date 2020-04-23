Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.44 million.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 332,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

