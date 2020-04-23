VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Up 3.8%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $33.73, 3,398,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 64,557,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 309,925 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

