VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Up 3.8%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $33.73, 3,398,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 64,557,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 309,925 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

