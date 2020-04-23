VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Trading Up 1.6%

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.35, approximately 560,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,614,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 77,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.