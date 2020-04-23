VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Trading Up 1.6%

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.35, approximately 560,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,614,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 77,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

