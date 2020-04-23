VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Barnett & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. 38,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.84.

