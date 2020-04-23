Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3,310.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,340,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,074. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.