Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

