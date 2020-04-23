Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.79.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,887,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

