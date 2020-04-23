Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 94,532 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,340,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.54.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

