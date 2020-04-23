Veoneer (VNE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) recently:

4/21/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/8/2020 – Veoneer had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Veoneer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

3/12/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

3/2/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

2/27/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 5,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Get Veoneer Inc alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veoneer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 64.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,774,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 692,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $19,413,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.