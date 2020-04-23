Veoneer (VNE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) recently:
- 4/21/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 4/8/2020 – Veoneer had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Veoneer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/12/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2020 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 5,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.
