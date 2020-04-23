Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.78. 8,074,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.