Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

