Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 522,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $87,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 8,074,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

