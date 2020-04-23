Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.25. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.20.

VET stock traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.65. 3,059,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,720. The stock has a market cap of $790.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.37.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$390.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

