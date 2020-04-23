Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

