Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Visa worth $192,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.65. 6,261,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.